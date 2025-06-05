Indira Rajaraman: Reduce uncertainty at the base of India’s pyramid

Several initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat have relieved to some degree the pressure from exogenous health shocks. But one type of health shock is totally preventable: the kind arising from traffic accidents, particularly from the failure to enforce helmets among two-wheeler riders. A 2024 report on road safety from the Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre at IIT Delhi shows that on urban roads, helmet usage among two-wheeler drivers was below 50% in five states, and among pillion riders below 50% in all but two states. In rural stretches including highways, helmets are largely non-existent. Popular movies like Three Idiots popularized helmet defiance.