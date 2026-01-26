Heed Gita Gopinath’s warning from Davos: Pollution is silently taxing India’s health and growth
Tariffs matter, but the harder negotiations India must pursue are within. A warning from Davos by Harvard’s Gita Gopinath and a grim episode of fatalities in Indore remind us how pollution has become a pressing health menace with serious economic consequences. Time to get into mission mode.
When Harvard Professor Gita Gopinath told a Davos audience that pollution costs India more dearly than tariffs, she wasn’t being provocative. She was making a strictly economic point: pollution is a continuous tax on productivity, public finances and human capital—unlike tariffs, which are episodic and negotiable. Hence tackling pollution “on a war footing" should be a top national mission.