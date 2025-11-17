This contrarian chorus is so noisy and persistent that it’s easy to miss how dramatically wrong it is—especially when some ambitions, like the promise to keep warming below 1.5° Celsius, are being missed. In truth, however, evidence of nearly three decades of climate diplomacy shows that when we set ourselves an objective, more often than not we will hit it. That should stiffen the spines of the politicians gathered at the CoP-30 climate meeting in the Brazilian city of Belém.