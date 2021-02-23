Glaring errors in a widely used textbook of economics

A widely used book at present in India is Macroeconomics by Mankiw and Taylor (Cengage Publications, 4th edition, 2017). It is an offshoot of a book with the same title by just Mankiw, the leading text globally for over a decade. N. Gregory Mankiw is the Robert M. Beren professor of economics at Harvard University, and earlier headed the Council of Economic Advisors under former US president George Bush. He is also the leading author of economics textbooks used across the world. First comes his Principles of Economics (micro and macro combined), used for as an introductory first or second year course in Bachelors’ programmes. Then comes his higher level ‘intermediate’ Macroeconomics text, for third or fourth year BA courses. Or else, this higher-level book is used straight away at the MBA level and/or Masters in Economics level as the first—and often mandatory—macroeconomics course in these programmes.