Industrial evolution: Indian pharma needs a major R&D-oriented reset
Summary
Glenmark’s progress with a cancer treatment shows the potential of Indian pharma to move from generics to drug discovery. With tech-enabled therapies evolving fast, new inflection points spell a variety of opportunities for startups and established players to leap ahead.
The news that Glenmark Pharma has, via a wholly owned subsidiary, signed an exclusive licensing agreement worth hundreds of millions of dollars with US-based AbbVie for a new experimental cancer treatment is most welcome.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story