Industrial evolution: Indian pharma needs a major R&D-oriented reset

The industry should come up with entirely new molecules, identify new purposes for old ones, personalize medication at the genomic level, set modern tech-derived protocols and innovate with gene editing. Creating new intellectual property calls for investment, a hardy appetite for risk and the ability to assemble, inspire and deploy talent within an ecosystem that rewards valuable work. Most of all, what it calls for is ambition and the courage to reach above the low-hanging fruit on which our industry has long thrived.