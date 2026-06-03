Is a global AI bubble about to burst? Here’s how it could do India a good turn if it does

Moreover, as per BCG’s AI Radar 2026, a global survey of over 2,300 CXOs, with over 200 from India, revealed that 76% of Indian CEOs believe that their AI investments will pay off. The corresponding proportion for US-European CEOs is under 60%. As per Nasscom, 1,200 of India’s 2,300 global capability centres are focused on AI. Thus, India being ‘nowhere in AI’ is an ignorant statement.