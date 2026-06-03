Is a global AI bubble about to burst? Here’s how it could do India a good turn if it does

A big sell-off of Indian stocks by foreign institutional investors (FII) was triggered by the recent outbreak of war in West Asia and its impact on our economy. Then a narrative emerged of India being ‘nowhere in AI’ (artificial intelligence).
The fall of Indian market indices, led by IT stocks, even as AI-rich indices surged across the globe, bolstered this narrative.
In AI, India is currently a fast follower; it is not a leader (unlike the US and China) but not a laggard either. Globally, the buzz around an ‘AI bubble’ is getting louder.
If the benefits and profit potential of AI , as reflected in the stock prices of AI-related companies, have been overestimated, then inflated valuations point to the existence of an AI bubble that might burst.