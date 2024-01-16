Global AI governance should be anchored by five key principles
Summary
- It must serve the public interest, uphold privacy and the UN Charter, and be global as well as local.
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been quietly helping us for decades, with progress accelerating, 2023 will be remembered as a ‘big bang’ year. With the advent of generative AI, the technology has broken through in popular consciousness and is shaping public discourse, influencing investment and economic activity, sparking geopolitical competition, and changing human activities from education and healthcare to the arts. Each week brings some new breathtaking development. AI is not going away, and change is accelerating.