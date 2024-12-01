Global alert: Other countries should steer clear of Trumponomics
Summary
- The US president-elect’s policy plans include bizarre ideas. In sum, they’ll hurt more than help America. Policymakers elsewhere should resist the temptation of taking a similar approach.
Given Donald Trump’s nominees for key cabinet positions so far, it appears that the US president-elect is determined at least to try to deliver on many of his campaign promises. If so, the current news cycle may have come as a welcome surprise to those who have grown tired of elected leaders making promises they have no intention of keeping.