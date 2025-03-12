Rahul Jacob: Global alliances have changed and so have German policies

Talks on India’s EU FTA began in 2007, then stalled for several years, and are now on again. For our own sake, we must take the US challenge of lowering our unusually high average tariffs and make a genuine attempt to be part of global supply chains. Net foreign direct investment in India plunged to $1.2 billion in the first nine months of this fiscal year, from an already weak $7.8 billion over those three quarters last year.