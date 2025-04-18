Opinion
India’s tier-2 cities can be hubs for global capability centres serving the financial sector
Summary
- The National Framework for GCCs announced in the budget for 2025-26 marks a promising beginning. Now is the time to build on that momentum. Here’s what must be done for smaller Indian cities to join the wave.
Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are vital to multinational firms, with India hosting over 1,950 centres, set to exceed 2,500 soon. As India cements its status as a global GCC hub, the question isn’t where the next centre will open—it’s where it should.
