Talent may come, but will it stay?

The first myth to debunk is that a steady supply of fresh graduates is enough. It isn’t. The real value for Financial Services GCCs lies in mid- and senior-level talent—seasoned professionals who can lead transformation agendas, drive innovation and mentor growing teams. To achieve this, tier-2 cities need a thriving third-party ITeS ecosystem that can serve as a natural hiring ground for financial firms. In addition, universities must collaborate with industries to design courses aligned with the needs of modern financial services and technology-driven roles.