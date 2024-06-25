Global capability centres in India: GE is showing the way
Summary
- While software exports may face an existential challenge from GenAI, India’s engineering skills can turn it into a powerhouse for other sophisticated services. GE’s Jack Welch technology centre in Bengaluru has clues of the potential waiting to be exploited.
In the early 2000s, Alok Nanda’s new colleagues called him the “bumper guy." His new job at General Electric back then was putting some plastic between the bumper and the beam of a Suzuki Swift. The plastics division had hired the young engineer from India’s state-run DRDO, placed him at a GE facility near Bengaluru, and asked him to find a cost-efficient way to reduce the impact on pedestrians in auto accidents.