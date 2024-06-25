Global capability centres in India: GE is showing the way

When CEO Larry Culp rang the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on 2 April, launching GE Aerospace as an independent public company, joining the party on the podium was Ravindra Shankar Ganiger. With 100-plus patents, Ganiger has one of the richest hauls of all scientists and engineers at the Bengaluru centre. The team’s intellectual inputs, already at the heart of newer jet engines like GE9X, is crucial to Culp’s vision of “defining the future of flight."