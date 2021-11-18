Tackling global challenges, despite great power rivalry

There are some signals that the leaders of both countries are indeed seeking ways to avoid accidental conflict. On the day that the Chinese Communist Party recognized Xi as one of the tallest leaders of the party, alongside Mao and Deng, he issued a warning against the risks of a new Cold War in Asia. On the same day, China and the US, the two highest carbon emitting countries in the world, also reached an agreement to increase their cooperation in speeding up action on the climate front. This was perhaps the most significant outcome on the sidelines of the CoP-26 summit, which was itself disappointing, as had been expected. Presidents Biden and Xi have since had a bilateral virtual summit with frank discussions on many outstanding issues. No agreements were reached and no outcomes were expected. The purpose was to establish lines of communication to pre-empt accidental conflict through mis-understanding or miscommunication, very much along the lines that Rodrik has suggested.