Global climate leaders must step up to take the plate at CoP-28
Summary
- Rich nations must fulfil their promises even as carbon markets are pressed into service and greater corporate accountability is demanded. Dedicated climate institutions and need-based disbursal of funds could help the cause too.
As the world gathers for CoP-28 in the UAE, world leaders will need to demonstrate leadership and diplomacy to accelerate global climate action. This must be done in the context of the pressing realities of climate change, economic cycles and current geopolitics. My recommendations on what they should do are below: