Global climate leaders must step up to take the plate at CoP-28

Strive for order in the carbon market: With no one governing carbon offset and removal frameworks, carbon markets have been in turmoil of late. Despite being potentially effective tools to reduce emissions, several projects are facing revenue and investment uncertainties due to recent instances of faulty credits and collapsed mega projects. The EU has recently made progress on carbon removal frameworks and the Article 6.4 Supervisory Body under the UNFCC has recently agreed on guidance for crediting methodologies. These will help resolve the turmoil in carbon markets to some extent. India and other emerging economies could soon be among the biggest players in the global carbon market, and they should proactively work with other countries to advance to the next steps: approval of this guidance at the latest CoP to turn them into rules, and a wider consensus among countries on frameworks for carbon removal.