Global connectedness strengthens us – we need more of it, not less

During this crisis, many globally active companies have found themselves in a much better position than companies with a purely national or regional focus. This makes sense: companies active in one country only are entirely at the mercy of the local situation. Companies with a foothold in many countries, on the other hand, are stronger and more flexible. Early in the crisis, for example, global companies with business in China felt the drag of the first shutdowns. But this initial disadvantage turned into an advantage, with the recovery in China now providing a boost to companies doing business there. Every industry is different, of course, but international companies tend to be demonstrating more resilience at this time.