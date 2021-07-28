Global covid trends suggest the pandemic may be petering out

Going forward, the covid pandemic has underscored three critical issues requiring the attention of policymakers, as similar epidemics will occur in the future as well. The first issue arises out of the North-South divide. Richer countries cannot escape the negative externalities arising from poorer countries’ inability to access vaccines. A fully-funded mechanism needs to be put in place that makes vaccines available globally in an equitable and timely manner. Also, do we need differentiated strategies for poorer countries with weaker public health infrastructure and finances? If so, what might these be? The efficacy of stringent lockdowns in such countries, which cannot afford adequate fiscal support to protect livelihoods and where shutdowns often result in more overcrowding than less, needs to be revisited.