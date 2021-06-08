Global covid trends: The second wave and where we are headed

The second wave is well past its peak in Western Europe and North America, but still raging in Eastern Europe, South America, Turkey, Iran, Tunisia and India. India’s second wave began in February-March 2021. Almost half the covid deaths in India to date have occurred during the six weeks ending 6 June 2021. It also accounted for about a quarter of global—and 90% of Asian—covid deaths during this period. This is also the first six- week period of the pandemic when deaths per million in India exceeded those in Western Europe and North America, including the US. India’s second wave nevertheless appears to have peaked around 23 May at a seven-day daily average death rate of 4,191 (it was 2,970 on 5 June), making it 3.6 times as lethal as the country’s first wave, which peaked at 1,166 deaths on 15 September 2020.