Global digital gateway Google has policy lessons for us
Summary
- A real escape from Big Tech’s clutches would demand that India innovate its way to digital autonomy.
Google’s recent delisting of 23 Indian apps from its PlayStore for non-compliance with its billing policy underscores its market dominance. After protests erupted and the government signalled its reproach of its action, Google reinstated some of these apps. Central to this conflict lies the Google Play Billing System (GPBS) and is rules that govern Android smartphone apps available at its app store, with the Supreme Court looking into the matter.