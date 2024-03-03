Global digital gateway Google has policy lessons for us

Much can be done to reduce dependence on foreign Big Tech firms. A longer-term solution entails using an India-first digital app store ecosystem. In 2023, the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous body under the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), launched mSeva, a platform aimed at securing the Indian digital ecosystem from the effects of Android dominance. Expectations arose of a mandate for the pre-installation of this local app store on all Android devices sold in India. Despite this being an indigenous platform, it has not attracted too many app developers. They have continued to rely heavily on Google App Store, instead of mSeva. Other recent initiatives that aim to enhance app-store competition, such as Walmart-owned PhonePe’s Indus Appstore, have not changed that scenario either.