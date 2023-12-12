Global discussions on AI regulation must not miss the Global South's interests
Summary
- While countries of the Global North worry about the risks of this new technology from a place of privilege at the top of the economic food chain; for countries of the Global South, AI represents an opportunity to hasten development and enhance their efforts to pull their populations out of poverty.
Last week, Commissioner Thierry Breton announced that a historic deal had been reached between the countries of the EU to enact a new law to regulate artificial intelligence (AI). With this, Europe will become the first geographical region to enact regulation that stipulates how AI development and use should take place.