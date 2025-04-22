Will the global economy stall? It’s best to brace for it anyway
Summary
- As trade uncertainty reigns high, countries should conserve whatever macro-economic policy space they have in case growth slows sharply and adopt reforms aimed at flexibility and resilience.
The timing could hardly have been less propitious. Just as the world economy was showing signs of stabilizing, the odds of a policy-induced global recession have risen significantly. The latest update to the Brookings-FT Tiger (Tracking Indexes for the Global Economic Recovery) index reveals a mixed picture, with the financial index declining and private-sector confidence crumbling even as macroeconomic data (which lags other indicators) suggests a more benign scenario.