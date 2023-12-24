Global equations have a symbiotic role in building a developed India by 2047
Summary
- The ‘Amrit Kaal’ journey that India has embarked upon will both shape and be shaped by the country’s global engagement. Academics and analysts must explore how India can prepare for both positive and negative shocks.
Partnering with the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and the Global Development Network (GDN), and with the active involvement of India’s G20 Sherpa, in July this year, Niti Aayog hosted an international conference on ‘A Green and Sustainable Growth Agenda for the Global Economy.’