Global equations have a symbiotic role in building a developed India by 2047

At the conference, about 40 policy academics and practitioners from a wide spectrum of G20 and African countries debated six themes likely to determine inclusive growth over the medium term: energy, climate and growth; technology, policy and jobs; growth implications of a fractured trading system; reshaping global finance for sustainable growth; multilateralism: geopolitics, governance and the global commons; and adjustment, resilience and inclusion in an uncertain world. A publication based on the international conference has now been released by Niti Aayog. Drawing on the volume, what follows is an eclectic summary of the discussion on three themes relevant for India’s current ‘Amrit Kaal’: resilience, inclusion and uncertainty. These all need to be managed in India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047, while maintaining, and indeed reinforcing the momentum of high-quality growth. Trade, technology and nimbleness will be key.