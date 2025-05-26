No one’s safe until everyone’s safe: This covid mantra retains relevance
SummaryThe world must act collectively on healthcare, as the pandemic reminded us. Its lessons on global cooperation mustn’t be forgotten. The world needs to pool resources for those who need them most—in enlightened pursuit of its self-interest.
The covid crisis taught the world fundamental lessons about the importance of global cooperation to fight disease. But that cooperation is under strain, as are the conditions needed to sustain it.
