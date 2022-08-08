Global inflation no excuse for lax policy, MPC now accepts4 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 03:07 PM IST
- Earlier, a facetious argument was that India was doing better than other countries, particularly the US
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an increase of the repo rate by 50bps following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on 5th August. This did not raise much hue and cry; the markets closed flat unsurprisingly. The quantum of increase in the rate was within the expected range, and finally, it seems that the RBI is doing what it is expected to do: fight inflation by increasing the policy rate.