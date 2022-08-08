Global inflation no excuse for lax policy, MPC now accepts

Another argument that was being pushed forward earlier is that we are doing better than other countries, particularly the US. This is really facetious. There is no doubt that inflation right now is a global phenomenon, and that several global factors are at play. It is also true, that, for a change, India’s inflation rate is lower than that in the US. However, that does not mean monetary policy in India can be lax. Using the US as a reference in this case is wrong. It has a unique position in the world where its currency is seen as a safe asset. This manifests in the fact that even though the US is experiencing one of the highest inflation rates among developed countries, the US dollar is appreciating against a broad range of currencies. Moreover, there is an asymmetry in how monetary policy of US impacts India, and hence monetary policy in India needs to take that into account.