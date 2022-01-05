Global initiatives may help revive the education of Afghan women

It is vital that Afghan women’s welfare does not become a casualty of Afghan conflicts. Societies have progressed on women’s education and empowerment at their own pace. In India, women-only colleges were established around 1947 as part of a movement aimed at claiming the right to education for women. These institutes served two purposes. One, they sought to foster a community in which women have more opportunities to engage in various endeavours, and two, women-only set-ups appealed to conservative families that might not have allowed their daughters to attend co-educational centres of learning. Fast forward to today, and one finds that all-women colleges such as Lady Shri Ram College and Miranda House are at par or even better than their co-educational peers. Church-affiliated convent schools are also among the best in India. Having taught at Lady Shri Ram College, the authors have witnessed the potential of an all-women institute to transform the young into confident women. In Muslim-majority nations, too, women’s universities have emerged as leaders of education. These include the Lahore College for Women University in Pakistan, Asian University for Women in Bangladesh and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Saudi Arabia.