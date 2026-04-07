For at least a decade, developing countries across Asia and Africa have worried about growing dependent on the People’s Republic of China. They’re concerned about debt traps, coercive policies and hidden costs that might push their economies toward crisis.
Global leadership: Trump is making China look like the more reliable candidate
SummaryPax Americana looks increasingly unreliable as Trump’s war against Iran disrupts energy and trade flows. In contrast, cheap Chinese technology—from solar panels to EVs—is helping countries cushion their economies against shocks. This needn’t spell a global shift in preference, though.
For at least a decade, developing countries across Asia and Africa have worried about growing dependent on the People’s Republic of China. They’re concerned about debt traps, coercive policies and hidden costs that might push their economies toward crisis.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More