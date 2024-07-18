Global minimum tax: Will India’s budget offer a Pillar Two roadmap?
Summary
- Multinational enterprises await the Union budget in anticipation of India unveiling its approach to the adoption of this ‘Pillar Two’ global tax aimed at fair corporate taxation across the globe. Countries are fast adopting this regime and for India, it’s a question of when, not if.
The corporate tax landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, globally, with the advent of the Global Minimum Tax, also known as Pillar Two. By 2024, this initiative had been adopted by 30-plus countries, signalling the most significant reform of international tax regulations in a century.