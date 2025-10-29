The world has lifted millions out of poverty but the climate crisis could undo decades of progress
With global climate talks scheduled shortly at CoP-30 in Belém, Brazil, a new UN report delivers a stark warning: the world’s success in lifting millions out of poverty may be at risk of reversal, as global warming deepens deprivation and exposes the poorest to a cruel double burden.
The opening line says it all. The climate crisis, says the 2025 update of the UN’s Global Multi- dimensional Poverty Index, is “fundamentally changing global poverty." Without ambitious efforts to mitigate the fallout, the “double burden of poverty and climate change" could result in the “number of people in extreme monetary poverty nearly doubling by 2050."