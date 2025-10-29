Sadly, with the world’s most powerful nation, the US, having withdrawn from the Paris pact of 2015, the world is unlikely to make much headway on either stalling climate change or cushioning people from the effects of a planet at risk of exceeding the cap we had agreed upon. By the Paris treaty, all parties are legally bound to limit global warming to well below 2° Celsius above the pre-industrial level, with a cap of 1.5° Celsius as the collective aim.