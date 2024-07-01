Global oil market dynamics are shifting in favour of India’s energy plans
Summary
- There’s cause of optimism, looking ahead. Oil prices are projected to fall and grant India the economic space to invest in its transition to clean energy.
The global oil market has been roiled over the last several years. The demand shock during the pandemic, gradually evolving demand dynamics due to the electric vehicle (EV) transition, disruption of tanker movements following the Israel-Hamas war and economic sanctions against Russia, in interaction with supply responses to these events, have impacted international oil prices, trade flows and investments. Emerging clean energy technologies and more widespread efficiency policies and techniques are combining to slow down growth in oil demand.