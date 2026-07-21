As the Global South sees it, America falls short of its 1776 principles—but its motto spells hope

In this, its semiquincentennial year, let’s give America its due. By the turn of the 20th century, it was a leading industrial power and achieved global primacy after the two world wars. It built the post-1945global governance system—the United Nations, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (which became the World Trade Organization)—that helped prevent a third world war and advanced decolonization across Africa and Asia.
Despite representing only 4% of the global population, the US leads much of the world’s technological innovation and has been generous in supporting UN-led humanitarian causes. America’s ‘soft power’ is further evidence of the country’s dynamism, producing music, movies, literature, sports, food and more that the world has embraced. One could easily argue that the US has done more than any other country to shape the world we inhabit.