Green agenda: CoP-30 offers the Global South a chance to grab the climate mantle
While the West falters on climate action, especially under Trump’s leadership, developing countries could push for an equitable path that aims to uplift lives and protect the planet. If key Brics members could dissolve differences, they could claim the global leadership being given up by the West.
Of all the seismic geopolitical shifts in recent years, perhaps the most striking is the West’s rapid decline as a force in global climate governance. Under President Donald Trump’s second administration, the US has become both more aggressive and more isolationist. Meanwhile, the EU has grown timid, fragmented and inward-looking. Will the Global South—especially Brazil, South Africa, India and China—step up to fill the climate leadership vacuum?