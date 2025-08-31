Green agenda: CoP-30 offers the Global South a chance to grab the climate mantle

Trump’s resurgence has brought that era to an end. His administration has mocked climate science, propped up the fossil-fuel industry and denounced the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (to say nothing of his destabilizing trade war). The EU, weakened by the rise of the far right and preoccupied with bolstering its defences, lacks the political will and has fallen short of providing the economic means to lead on international climate cooperation and finance.