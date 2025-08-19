Resilience may be costly but even the private sector cannot do without it
As the world grows more uncertain, the mitigation of disruption risks will impose costs that governments and private companies alike may find unavoidable. Resource stockpiling, safety nets and backup plans should be on corporate agendas too.
The global economy is dominated by an intricate web of supply chains that move products almost seamlessly across national boundaries. This system has served the world well for more than three decades, but is now under attack. The disruptions during the pandemic were an advance warning. The escalating tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on his country’s important trade partners is now upending that system.