Resilience may be costly but even the private sector cannot do without it

The upshot: A new focus on national economic resilience will affect economic activity at various levels. In the case of food policy or foreign exchange reserves, the insurance costs are borne by the government. But that may not be the case when companies begin to maintain extra inventories, partially diversify away from the cheapest supplier, and factories are built to be adaptive rather than produce what they would be best at. At least part of the burden of such risk-mitigation strategies may have to be borne by the private sector.