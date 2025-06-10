Our trade ambitions should make us look across as many seas as we can
Summary
India’s chance to emerge as the world’s next factory would brighten if Indian policy turns markedly more export oriented and less protectionist. Trump-induced trade flux should make us give dynamic trade blocs—like the CPTPP if not RCEP—another look.
In a world recoiling from America’s secession from the global economy under US President Donald Trump, India’s policymakers have to answer three questions.
