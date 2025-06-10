Our trade ambitions should make us look across as many seas as we can

While Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia have attracted more nodes in supply networks from China than we have, that does not contradict the proposition of India’s potential as the world’s next big factory. Rather, it speaks of an opportunity waiting to be exploited. For our production base to turn export oriented, it must be able to rely on easy and predictable imports of inputs and other needs. It also requires our cost base to go down in general; falling tariff protection can do this by slowly exposing domestic players to competition and driving business efficiency.