What Trump calls a ‘con job’ is a real climate crisis that we ignore only at great peril
Trump called the climate threat a ‘con job’ at the UN, revealing just how serious denial of it has become. Our best hope for a global consensus is to present proof of the disaster we face. Again and again, if need be. Don’t let denialism push us closer to doom.
Every now and then, you come across a piece of evidence that feels strong enough to cut through the noise and change minds. Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at Berkeley Earth, recently produced a stark illustration of just how quickly the planet we inhabit is heating up as a result of the greenhouse gases that humans pump into the atmosphere.