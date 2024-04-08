Global worker migration patterns will inevitably shift
Summary
- Powerful demographic forces are at work that will cause migration towards rich economies.
The global labour market is in the midst of a gradual but significant transformation. Driven by a dramatic collapse in birth rates, impeded globalization, changes in the capital intensity of growth, a preference shift towards fewer work hours, initial use cases of artificial intelligence (AI) and societal angst over immigration, labour market dislocations have already begun and are only about to go further out-of-whack with time. The manifestations and initial responses are different, country by country, but the meta phenomenon is a major upheaval in labour markets that will necessitate responses.