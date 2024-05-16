Globalization under threat: US import tariffs have dealt free trade a heavy blow
Summary
- New American barriers against Chinese imports confirm a US policy rejection of free trade. While watching out for the fallout, India should resist going the US way and letting geopolitics trump economics. We must avoid policy myopia.
If Donald Trump’s use of trade barriers to shield US metal factories was populism defeating sound economics, Joe Biden’s tariff hikes on clean-tech imports from China are worse. The former US president had sparked a trade war with China in 2018 by drawing up America’s drawbridge in a bid to protect jobs; it helped US metal makers, but only by hurting users. Today’s US leader has doubled down on barricades, with Chinese electric vehicles to be fended off with a hike in import tariff from 27.5% to 102.5%, even as shipments of lithium batteries, computer chips, critical minerals, solar cells and a bunch of other goods face punitive duties.