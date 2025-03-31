Prachi Mishra: Don’t leave labour behind if globalization is to succeed
Summary
- The eventual merits of global economic integration are well established, but since it has short-term winners and losers, its governance must be reset for public resistance to be overcome. Its outcomes need to be equitable.
The conventional economic case for globalization and free trade has emphasized the aggregate gains that they bring, including enhanced productivity, faster technological change and wider consumer choice. However, a critical aspect often overlooked is that globalization inevitably creates both winners and losers in the short term, even though its long-term effects are broadly positive for society as a whole. The theoretical underpinning for these overall benefits is the assumption that losers can be compensated and moved over time to alternative productive sectors.