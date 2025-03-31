Prachi Mishra: Don’t leave labour behind if globalization is to succeed

Without robust compensatory measures, the backlash against globalization will intensify, regardless of which political parties hold power. The fundamental question is not whether globalization can generate aggregate economic benefits, but whether society can implement the policies necessary to ensure these benefits are equitably distributed. This challenge is particularly formidable for populous nations with substantial informal employment. As Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz observed in Globalization and its Discontents, “The problem is not with globalization itself but with how it has been managed." The path forward requires not abandoning global economic integration, but repurposing its governance to promote inclusive prosperity.