Globalization in our times: Are we at an ebb, a pause or the end?4 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 10:26 PM IST
Past waves suggest it has always been a fragile process. And while history doesn’t repeat itself, it would be wise to learn from it
Past waves suggest it has always been a fragile process. And while history doesn’t repeat itself, it would be wise to learn from it
Listen to this article
Globalization in our times, which gathered momentum from 1980, has been confronted with mounting economic problems and political challenges. Three decades later, by 2010, the smooth sail of globalization had already been disrupted.