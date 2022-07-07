Globalization in our times: Are we at an ebb, a pause or the end?

The political consequences were no surprise. Economies might have become global, but politics remained national. There was a political backlash in the form of resurgent nationalisms riding on populist or chauvinist sentiments. In industrialized countries, nationalist-populist political parties, or xenophobic populist leaders, exploited fears about openness to immigration and trade as a threat to jobs. In developing countries, nationalist-populist political leaders exploited economic inequalities, social divides and ethnic or religious identities to challenge or oust incumbent governments. It would seem that such political parties or leaders from outside the mainstream captured the political space created by unequal outcomes and social discontents associated with globalization. The changing international context injected a new political challenge. Globalization has always required a hegemon to set the rules of the game and ensure conformity by players. This role was performed by the US. However, the economic resurgence of Asia, particularly China, juxtaposed with the aftermath of the global economic crisis, both attributable partly to globalization, have eroded its economic dominance and political hegemony. And, the US, almost in a withdrawal syndrome, seems to be relinquishing its political leadership role in the world. However, there is no country, yet, that could replace the US as the global hegemon.

