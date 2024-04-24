Globalization vs democracy: The voiceless need a say
Summary
- Big decisions taken by big powers like the US that impact the whole world might well be different if the millions impacted overseas also had a vote.
Democracy is in retreat across much of the world, with authoritarian leaders and extremist movements gaining momentum amid widespread discontent with established political parties and institutions. As democratic governance comes under strain, our most cherished ideals, such as equal freedom and rights for all, are increasingly at risk.